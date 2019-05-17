 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Massimiliano Allegri To Leave Juventus At End Of Season

Updated: 17 May 2019 17:29 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Massimiliano Allegri held meetings with Juventus' hierarchy earlier in the week during which a clear disagreement between the two parties emerged.

 

Coach Massimiliano Allegri will leave Serie A champions Juventus at the end of this season, the Italian club said on Friday. "Massimiliano Allegri will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019/2020 season," the club announced in a surprise development. Massimiliano Allegri held meetings with the Italian giants' hierarchy earlier in the week during which a clear disagreement between the two parties emerged. Juventus have already wrapped up their eighth consecutive Serie A title, and Massimiliano Allegri's fifth in as many years since replacing Antonio Conte in 2014.

Despite signing Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last summer the Bianconeri failed to make it past the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the second successive season, losing to a young Ajax side.

Juventus were humiliated by modest-spending Ajax in the last eight of the competition in April despite a star-studded side including Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentina's Paulo Dybala and France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi.

Massimiliano Allegri guided Juventus to two UEFA Champions League finals -- losing to Barcelona in 2015 before being hammered by Real Madrid two years later.

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has already signed for the Italian club on a free transfer from Premier League side Arsenal for next season.

Massimiliano Allegri and club president Andrea Agnelli will hold a press conference on Saturday at 14:00 local time (1200 GMT).

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Juventus Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro Cristiano Ronaldo Paulo Dybala Football
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Juventus announce Massimiliano Allegri will not be in charge next season
  • Massimiliano Allegri had held meetings with Juventus' hierarchy this week
  • Massimiliano Allegri guided Juventus to two UEFA Champions League finals
Related Articles
"Phenomenon" Cristiano Ronaldo Stretches Torino
"Phenomenon" Cristiano Ronaldo Stretches Torino's 24-Year Wait For Win At Juventus
Unai Emery Confirms Aaron Ramsey Has Played Last Arsenal Game
Unai Emery Confirms Aaron Ramsey Has Played Last Arsenal Game
Cristiano Ronaldo "1,000 Per Cent" Committed As Juventus Win 8th Successive Serie A Title
Cristiano Ronaldo "1,000 Per Cent" Committed As Juventus Win 8th Successive Serie A Title
Ajax Stun Cristiano Ronaldo
Ajax Stun Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus To Reach Champions League Semis
SPAL Put Juventus Title Celebrations On Hold, Franck Kessie Keeps AC Milan Fourth
SPAL Put Juventus Title Celebrations On Hold, Franck Kessie Keeps AC Milan Fourth
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Election News

Modi's Magic Worked, Says Union Minister Vijay Goel

Modi's Magic Worked, Says Union Minister Vijay Goel

Election Results: "India Wins Yet Again", Tweets PM Narendra Modi After BJP's Big Victory

Election Results: "India Wins Yet Again", Tweets PM Narendra Modi After BJP's Big Victory

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: From Amethi To Bhopal, The Ten Most Intense Battles On Counting Day

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: From Amethi To Bhopal, The Ten Most Intense Battles On Counting Day

Election Results 2019: <i>"Chowkidar Chor Hai"</i> Flops, Churning In Congress, Gandhis In Huddle

Election Results 2019: <i>"Chowkidar Chor Hai"</i> Flops, Churning In Congress, Gandhis In Huddle

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.