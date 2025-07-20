Martín Ojeda scored two goals for Orlando City and tied the club's single-season goal contributions record on Saturday night in a 2-1 win over the New England Revolution that snapped a four-game winless streak. Ojeda, on the counter-attack, scored on a first-touch shot off a pass from Iván Angulo to give Orlando a 2-1 lead in the 58th minute. Ojeda has 12 goals and 10 assists this season and his 22 goal contributions are tied the record set in 2019 by Luís Carlos “Nani” Almeida da Cunha. Ojeda has 25 career goals and moved past Ricardo “Kaká” Izecson dos Santos Leite (24) into fifth on the club's all-time regular season list.

Ojeda opened the scoring in the 18th minute, the 26-year-old designated player's 10th consecutive game with a goal contribution. Eduard Atuesta played an arcing pass from beyond midfield to Ojeda, who slipped behind the defense and beat goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic to the ball and then flicked it into a wide-open net to make it 1-0.

Tomás Chancalay, who replaced Tanner Beason at halftime, faked a shot to freeze the defense and then rolled a shot from the left side of the area inside the near post in the 55th.

Pedro Gallese had two saves for Orlando (10-6-8)

New England (6-10-7)

Orlando City, which snapped an eight-game winless streak at New England on July 13, 2024 with a 3-1 win over the Revs, has won back-to-back at Gillette Stadium.

The Revolution are 6-2-2 with a plus-12 (23-11) goal differential all time at home against Orlando.

The teams played to a 3-3 tie on May 10.

