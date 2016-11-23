Manchester United to Extend Zlatan Ibrahimovic Deal by One Year: Jose Mourinho

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract has been extended for a year at Manchester United.

Manchester:

Manchester United will trigger an option to extend Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract by a year, manager Jose Mourinho told a press conference on Wednesday.

Ibrahimovic, 35, joined United from Paris Saint-Germain in July on a one-year contract with an option for an extra year.

"Zlatan's situation is simple," Mourinho told reporters at Old Trafford ahead of United's Europa League meeting with Feyenoord on Thursday.

"He has one plus one. We are happy with him. We are going to execute the option of a second season. After that he can do what he wants."

Mourinho previously spent a season working with Ibrahimovic at Inter Milan, where the pair won the 2008-09 Serie A title together.

Ibrahimovic, who has won 11 league titles in four countries, has scored eight goals in his 17 United appearances to date.

Jose confirms #MUFC will take up the option to extend @Ibra_official's contract for a second season, running until the end of 2017/18. pic.twitter.com/eQfTxNWoEZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 23, 2016

The charismatic Swede went off the boil after scoring five goals in his first five games, but recently ended a six-game Premier League scoring drought with a brace in a 3-1 win at Swansea City.

He missed United's 1-1 draw with Arsenal last Saturday through suspension.

Ibrahimovic scored a record 62 goals in 116 appearances for Sweden before retiring from international football after his country's group-stage exit at Euro 2016.