Manchester United are preparing for the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against Athletic Bilbao knowing only a calamity will prevent a likely showdown with Tottenham later this month. Ruben Amorim's men came away from the first leg in northern Spain last week with one foot firmly in the final, also in Bilbao, after an impressive 3-0 win. It was an extraordinary result in a season of ceaseless turmoil at United and the club reverted to type on Sunday, crashing to their 16th Premier League loss of a miserable season at Brentford.

United have now suffered their highest number of league defeats in a campaign for 35 years.

They are 15th in the Premier League -- on course for their worst finish since they were relegated in 1974, though this time they are safe from the drop.

Amorim has made no secret of his priorities for the rest of the season, making eight changes to his starting team at Brentford, naming the third-youngest side in Premier League history.

'Most important game'

"We are losing games in the Premier League, we are fighting for the Europa League, so we need to accept that and to think about Thursday as the most important game for us," said the Portuguese boss.

"Thursday is the most important game. The end of this season is very important."

This season and next hang on whether United can complete the job against Athletic and go on to win the final against Tottenham or Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt, with Spurs 3-1 up after the first leg in London.

Winning the competition would not make up for a disastrous Premier League campaign but it would bring a place in the 2025/26 Champions League -- a potential game-changer for United financially and for their ability to attract top players.

Former Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim admits that even though winning the Europa League is crucial, his team are not ready to balance the demands of the Premier League and the Champions League.

"We know that, but we need to win, and we need to fight to win this competition (Europa League), to give something to our fans, and to go to the Champions League," he told Sky Sports.

"Then we will have time to prepare the team to cope with those two competitions. So, it is a dilemma, but we want to win, of course."

Amorim has had a nightmare start to his United reign -- only relegated sides Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton have won fewer Premier League matches than United's tally of six since he replaced the sacked Eric ten Hag in November.

That they are even on the brink of the Europa League final is thanks largely to inspirational captain Bruno Fernandes, who scored two goals in Bilbao in a match in which United were helped by the first-half dismissal of Athletic defender Dani Vivian.

The Portugal international's 31 goal involvements in 32 knockout-stage appearances in the Europa League (19 goals, 12 assists), are the most of any player in the history of the competition since it was rebranded in 2009.

If Tottenham complete the job in Norway and United progress, they would compete in the sixth all-English final in the Champions League or Europa League.

Spurs themselves have had a traumatic season in the Premier League -- they are one place below United with an eye-catching 19 defeats in 35 games.

But Ange Postecoglou still has the chance to make good on his claim that he always wins a trophy in his second season at a club by collecting Tottenham's first silverware since 2008.

If either English club go on to win the Europa League there would be six Premier League teams in next season's Champions League.

