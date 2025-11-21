Benjamin Sesko will be out of action "for a few weeks" after injuring his knee before the international break, manager Ruben Amorim said on Friday. Forward Sesko, who joined United from RB Leipzig for £74 million ($97 million) in August, was injured during the 2-2 draw at Tottenham on November 8, failing to finish the match after coming on as a second-half substitute. The 22-year-old, who has scored just two Premier League goals this season, did not play in Slovenia's World Cup qualifiers. "He is going to stay out for a few weeks, I don't know how long, but it is not that serious," Amorim said at his pre-match press conference for Monday's visit of Everton.

"We have to be careful with him, he is going to recover, he is doing the recovery and is feeling better. So in a few weeks I expect to have Ben (Sesko)."

United will also be without Harry Maguire at Old Trafford after the centre-back picked up an injury in the Spurs draw.

Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo was absent for the trip to London but could be available to face David Moyes's side and Lisandro Martinez is getting closer to a return, after being involved in the Argentina camp over the break.

United are seventh in the Premier League after an unbeaten run of five games, although they have drawn their past two, against Nottingham Forest and Spurs.