 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Manchester United Defender Chris Smalling Set For AS Roma Loan Move

Updated: 30 August 2019 17:06 IST

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has travelled to Italy to complete a loan move to Serie A club AS Roma.

Manchester United Defender Chris Smalling Set For AS Roma Loan Move
Chris Smalling has travelled to Italy to complete a loan move. © AFP

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has travelled to Italy to complete a loan move to Serie A club Roma, the English team's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Friday. The 29-year-old England centre-back joined United from Fulham in 2010 and extended his contract until 2022 last December. "Chris is on his way over (to Italy). He's flying over to Rome this morning to do a medical and all the final details," said Solskjaer.

"At the moment we've got six centre-backs and it's just something that popped up towards the end (of the European transfer window) in the last couple of days.

"Chris fancied the chance to go over there; it's a new experience, new adventure.

"He'll come back better for it because it's a big club, it's a good league.

"There aren't too many English players who have been playing in Italy so I think he'll enjoy it."

Smalling -- who made 34 appearances for United last season -- becomes their second player on loan in Italy after Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez moved to Inter Milan on Thursday.

Roma were sixth in Serie A last season and play city rivals Lazio on Sunday after their opening match 3-3 draw against Genoa.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Manchester United Manchester United Chris Smalling Football
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chris Smalling has travelled to Italy to complete a loan move
  • Smalling made 34 appearances for United last season
  • Roma were sixth in Serie A last season and play Lazio on Sunday
Related Articles
Premier League: Chris Smalling, Romelu Lukaku Score As Manchester United Beat AFC Bournemouth 2-0
Premier League: Chris Smalling, Romelu Lukaku Score As Manchester United Beat AFC Bournemouth 2-0
Premier League: Paul Pogba Inspires Manchester United Comeback Win Over Newcastle United
Premier League: Paul Pogba Inspires Manchester United Comeback Win Over Newcastle United
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho 'Totally Against' International Friendlies
FA Cup: Bastian Schweinsteiger Scores as Manchester United Cruise
FA Cup: Bastian Schweinsteiger Scores as Manchester United Cruise
England Manager Sam Allardyce Set to Ring in Changes For Slovakia Clash
England Manager Sam Allardyce Set to Ring in Changes For Slovakia Clash
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.