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Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE Updates, Premier League: The most anticipated game of the Premier League is here, as table-toppers Arsenal face off against Manchester City in a decisive clash on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have led the points table for almost the entire season, but faltered in their previous game. That has given Pep Guardiola's Manchester City the perfect opportunity to get on level terms in the title race. A win today for City would see them reduce the gap to Arsenal to just 3 points, with a game in hand. Arsenal are missing star forward Bukayo Saka due to injury.

Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE, Premier League LIVE Updates, straight from Etihad Stadium, Manchester:

Apr 19, 2026 20:43 (IST)
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Man City vs Arsenal LIVE: The points table scenario

Arsenal are 6 points clear of Manchester City, but the latter have a game-in hand. That makes today's clash massive, as a win for City would reduce the gap to just 3 points, allowing them a chance to go on level terms with the Gunners.

Apr 19, 2026 20:36 (IST)
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Man City vs Arsenal LIVE: Arsenal starting XI

The big news in Arsenal's starting XI - no Viktor Gyokeres. The Swedish striker is on the bench, with Kai Havertz given the nod. No Bukayo Saka either, who misses out due to injury. 

Apr 19, 2026 20:35 (IST)
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Man City vs Arsenal LIVE: Manchester City starting XI

Here's Manchester City's starting XI against Arsenal! Erling Haaland starts up front, with Antoine Semenyo, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki behind him.

Apr 19, 2026 20:34 (IST)
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Man City vs Arsenal LIVE: Hello and welcome!

A very warm welcome to one and all, for the biggest game of the Premier League 2025-26 season yet. Table-toppers Arsenal take on second-placed Manchester City, in a match that could have huge consequences in the title race.

Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.

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Topics mentioned in this article
Manchester City Manchester City Arsenal Arsenal English Premier League Erling Braut Haaland Rodri Gianluigi Donnarumma Bernardo Silva Kai Havertz Martin Odegaard Viktor Gyokeres Declan Rice Mikel Arteta Pep Guardiola Live Blogs Football
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