Manchester City To Face Tottenham In FA Cup Fourth Round
Holders Manchester City will have to end their hoodoo at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to progress in the FA Cup fourth round as non-league Eastleigh could face Manchester United. City have lost on all five previous visits since Spurs' new stadium opened in 2019, without scoring a single goal. Tottenham, who progressed to the last 32 with a 1-0 win over Burnley on Friday, struck late to snatch a 3-3 draw when the sides last met in December at the Etihad. United are in action later on Monday away to League One Wigan.
The winners will face either Eastleigh of the National League or League Two Newport County, who will face off in a third round replay on January 16.
Chelsea host Aston Villa in the other standout tie.
Maidstone, the only other non-league side still in the draw, travel to Championship high-flyers Ipswich.
Premier League leaders Liverpool will host Norwich or Bristol Rovers after beating Arsenal 2-0 in the pick of the third round ties.
Draw in full:
Watford v Southampton
Blackburn v Wrexham
Bournemouth v Swansea
West Brom v Brentford or Wolves
West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
Leicester v Hull or Birmingham
Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Ipswich v Maidstone
Liverpool v Norwich or Bristol Rovers
Tottenham v Manchester City
Leeds v Plymouth
Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton or Bolton
Newport or Eastleigh v Wigan or Manchester United
Sheffield United v Brighton
Fulham v Newcastle
Ties to be played over the weekend of January 26-29
