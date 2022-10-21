Pep Guardiola has apologised for offensive chants by Manchester City fans referring to the Hillsborough and Heysel tragedies during his side's defeat at Liverpool. The Anfield club expressed their disappointment over the conduct of City supporters after the fiery Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday, referring to "vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies" that took place in the 1980s. Mohamed Salah struck in the second half as Liverpool beat Premier League champions City 1-0.

As well as the chants, similarly themed graffiti was also daubed in a number of places on the concourse of the Anfield Road end stand.

Guardiola became the first person from City to speak publicly on the matter at his regular pre-match press conference on Friday.

"I didn't hear the chant," he said. "If it happened I'm so sorry. It doesn't represent what we are as a team and a club -- if this happened.

"But don't worry, we can behave perfectly (after) our mistakes, without a problem."

The chanting and vandalism was not the only unsavoury issue to mar City's meeting with Liverpool on Sunday.

Coins were thrown at Guardiola during the match and the City bus was struck by a missile as it left Anfield.

Asked if he felt the rivalry between the two clubs had become toxic, Guardiola said: "I don't think so. From our side, I'm pretty sure of that."

City, second in the Premier League table, host Brighton on Saturday.

