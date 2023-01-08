Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to make his debut for his new Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr but the fans are continuosly getting his updates about the development post the big deal that is claimed to be of over 200 million euros. Be it the club or the player himself, both have been sharing pictures and videos of the progress of the star footballer at the his camp. As of latest, the 37-year-old Ronaldo has shared pictures of his training. "Make Every Workout Count," was the caption on his post.

Ronaldo could make his Saudi Arabian debut on January 22 after he was successfully registered by new team Al-Nassr, a club source told AFP on Saturday.

Ronaldo, who was unveiled to fans this week, joined the squad list after Al-Nassr terminated Manchester United-linked striker Vincent Aboubakar to stay within the maximum eight foreign nationals stipulated by the Saudi league. He will now be available for the January 22 home game against Ettifaq after completing a two-match ban issued in November for smashing a fan's mobile phone while playing for Manchester United.

"Al Nassr terminated Vincent Aboubakar's contract by mutual consent and he received all his financial rights," the club source said, adding that Ronaldo was registered before Al-Nassr's game against Al Ta'ee on Friday.

"So now he served one game from the ban and will serve the other one against Al Shabab" on January 14, the source said.

The official did not address reports that Aboubakar, 30, could be on his way to Manchester United, saying he was now a free agent and could negotiate with any team. Ronaldo, 37, joined Al Nassr in a deal believed to be worth around 200 million euros that has shone an unprecedented light on the Saudi Pro League.

(With AFP Inputs)

