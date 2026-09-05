Croatia legend Luka Modric will be continuing his international career after the FIFA World Cup, making himself available for UEFA Nations League fixtures against Czechia, FIFA World Cup champions Spain, and England, confirmed the country's football governing body on Saturday. Croatian Football Federation confirmed the availability of the 40-year-old football legend on their official X handle. "Croatia captain Luka Modric will be included in the upcoming national team squad for Nations League encounters with Czechia, Spain, and England!" posted the federation's account on their X handle.

"Modric has confirmed to head coach Slaven Bilic and HNS president Marijan Kustic his availability for the Nations League and is ready to continue his fascinating international career, with 202 caps and historic achievements," they added.

Speaking about Modric's decision to continue, coach Bilic said, "Of course, this Luka's decision makes me extremely happy, we are all aware what he brings to Croatia, both on and off the pitch. I am looking forward to working with him again, after 14 years, and we both share a strong ambition to keep Croatia a top, successful team, shoulder to shoulder with the best teams in the world"

Currently playing for AC Milan in Serie A, he has made two appearances in the new season, not having made any goals and assists so far.

In the FIFA World Cup this year, Modric captained his side to a round-of-32 finish, losing to Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal. In four matches, he produced five chances and delivered one assist.

UEFA Nations League 2026/27 will start from September 24 onwards. Croatia, the 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up, finished as runners-up in the competition in 2022-23 edition, losing to Spain.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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