Head coach Luis Enrique has agreed a three-year contract extension with two-time defending European champions Paris Saint-Germain, the Ligue 1 giants announced on Friday. The Spaniard's previous deal had been due to expire at the end of this season, but he has signed a new contract lasting until 2030. The news was announced ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 match against Monaco at the Parc des Princes, with players Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz, Willian Pacho, Lucas Beraldo and Senny Mayulu all also penning contract extensions.

"They represent the present and the future of our club's project," PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi said in a statement.

"Together, we're aiming to build for the long term, to remain true to our values, and to continue writing a story that our supporters can be proud of."

Luis Enrique, joined by those five Champions League winners, was given a raucous reception from the home fans when the announcement was made. PSG went on to lose the game 2-1, to leave them still without a win three matches into the new Ligue 1 season.

"It is not the best moment to talk about this but what I can say is that it is the first time in my career -– and I am an old coach -– in which I have stayed more than three years in the same club," said the 56-year-old after the match.

"I am more motivated now than I was in my first year here, which is bizarre for me. I am very happy and I hope to be up to the job."

The former Barcelona and Spain boss was appointed PSG coach ahead of the 2023/24 season, tasked with leading them to a long-awaited maiden European Cup.

He achieved that with a stunning 5-0 final victory over Inter Milan in the 2025 Champions League final, before Paris successfully defended their title by beating Arsenal on penalties in May.

PSG have also won three Ligue 1 titles and two French Cups since Luis Enrique replaced Christophe Galtier at the helm.

Spanish World Cup winner Ruiz has extended his deal until the end of next season, with an optional extra year.

Portugal midfielder Neves, Brazilian defender Beraldo, Ecuador centre-half Pacho and youngster Mayulu have all signed deals until 2031.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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