Goals from Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda took Leipzig to a 2-1 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, days out from their trip to league leaders Bayern Munich. Sesko headed in a rebound after 19 minutes but Frankfurt's Nathaniel Brown equalised with a clever solo effort on the 41-minute mark, hitting a low shot in off the right upright. Openda, who was unlucky to be called offside when Leipzig's Christoph Baumgartner scored just one minute into the game, put the hosts back in front with a trademark rocket after 51 minutes.

Leipzig, who lost 3-2 to Aston Villa on Tuesday to become the first club eliminated from the Champions League midweek, held on to grab all three points.

Leipzig's Baumgartner toasted his side's "hard bit of work".

He added: "We've got quality up front and we've got speed.

"We've got to keep going like this against Munich. We might not have as many chances as we did today, but we'll go there and see what's possible."

The win meant Leipzig drew level with Frankfurt on 27 points, six behind Bayern Munich, who were outclassed 2-1 by lowly Mainz on Saturday.

Leipzig face Bayern in Munich on Friday. Leipzig could move within three points of the league leaders with a win, while opening the door for defending champions Bayer Leverkusen, who are currently four points behind in second.

Advertisement

Frankfurt, who were eliminated from the German Cup by Leipzig at the same venue 11 days ago, are winless in four in all competitions.

Dortmund 'unbelievably bad'

Borussia Dortmund's recent struggles continued when former BVB forward Jacob Bruun Larsen netted a last-gasp equaliser for Hoffenheim in a 1-1 draw earlier on Sunday at the Westfalenstadion.

Beset by injuries across the park, Dortmund have not won since November in the league and now sit eighth, 11 points off Bayern despite the latter losing on Saturday.

Advertisement

In his first league start since October 2023, American forward Gio Reyna put Dortmund in front in the first minute of the second half, chesting down a headed clearance before blasting home.

In stoppage time, however, Bruun Larsen was in the right place to score after Dortmund failed to defend a throw-in.

Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, named in the starting XI despite being stretchered off against Barcelona on Wednesday, slammed his side.

"It's the worst game we've played at home," Schlotterbeck said, calling the performance "unbelievably bad" and "impossible to explain".

Coach Nuri Sahin agreed, saying he was "really disturbed" by "the lack of energy" on the pitch.

"There are no excuses," Sahin said, adding it would be "too easy" to blame the club's injuries.

Hoffenheim now have five points from four league fixtures since Christian Ilzer took over in November.

Stuttgart won 3-1 away at Heidenheim to climb up to sixth.

Germany defender Maximilian Mittelstaedt put Stuttgart in front with a smart finish after bursting into the area on 20 minutes.

Heidenheim starlet Paul Wanner, on loan from Bayern Munich, equalised with an excellent long-range effort on 41 minutes.

Stuttgart however hit back just before half-time, Enzo Millot heading in a Josha Vagnoman cross.

Stuttgart sealed the result from the penalty spot when Nick Woltemade converted a spot-kick in the 85th minute, his fourth goal in his past three games.

"It was a tough fight," Mittelstaedt told DAZN. "Heidenheim had the knife between their teeth. We threw everything into it."

Surprise runners-up last season, Stuttgart have struggled to adjust to the demands of a return to the Champions League. Sebastian Hoeness' side have come into form recently however, with Sunday's win their fourth in a row.

Conference League participants Heidenheim have also struggled due to Europe this season and are third last, in the relegation playoff spot, with 10 points from 14 games.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)