Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur FC will face off in a crucial tie in the Premier League as the season heads towards a thrilling finale. Liverpool are one point behind leaders Manchester City as they chase a historic quadruple, while Tottenham Hotspur are hot on the heels of Arsenal in the race for the Champions League spots. Liverpool would be buoyed by their win against Villarreal midweek which saw them reach the Champions League final and would like to extend their five-match winning run. With a match against the Gunners to follow, Tottenham know the match at Anfield is a must-win if they are to finish in the top four.

When will the Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match will be played on Sunday, May 08.

Where will the Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match be played?

The Newcastle Liverpool vs Tottenham League match will be played at Anfield.

What time will the Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)