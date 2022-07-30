Liverpool face Manchester City in the Community Shield final at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on Saturday. The two sides have been significantly busy in the summer transfer window, hoping to boost their squad ahead of the new Premier League season, which starts in six days time. The spotlight will be on Erling Haaland, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund for 51 million pounds. Meanwhile, Liverpool's new multi-million signing Darwin Nunez will also make his debut, having joined from Benfica earlier this month for a club record fee of 81 million pounds.

When will the Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match be played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match will be played on Saturday, July 30.

Where will the Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match be played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

What time will the Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match start?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield match will be available on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)