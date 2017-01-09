Liverpool Recieve Philippe Coutinho Boost Ahead Of League Cup Semis

Liverpool received a major boost on Monday as Philippe Coutinho was declared "fit enough" to be a part of the squad that takes on Southampton in the League Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

Coutinho is in line to maje a comeback from a seven-week injury lay-off, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

The 24-year-old sustained an ankle ligament damage in Liverpool's win at home against Sunderland in the Premier League on November 26 and has been sidelined since then.

"I think Phil is fit enough to be part of the squad and that means there could be minutes, but it depends on the game," Klopp said at Liverpool's Melwood training base.

"It was six or seven weeks and that is long so he needs minutes in training especially, but then as soon as possible minutes in games.

Klopp confirmed he will be a member of the squad that travels to St Mary's, but no decision has been taken whether he will get minutes on the pitch, especially with Sunday's Premier League showdown with Manchester United on the horizon.



"No final decision has been made until now, but tomorrow (Tuesday) would be his fourth session with the team. It is not that many, but for being in the squad it is enough."

Klopp also confirmed that captain Jordan Henderson will return to first-team training on Thursday following a heel problem.

The Liverpool manager said he had no regrets on fielding the club's youngest ever team in the 0-0 FA Cup draw against Plymouth on Sunday.

"The question I asked this morning in the dressing room was, 'Could we have done better?' One hundred percent yes with this line-up," Klopp said.

"I don't expect perfection, but I have high expectations because I see them every day in training and I was convinced we could play really well.

"I have absolutely no problem with criticism, but it was not about underestimating an opponent."

