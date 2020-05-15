Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Pokes Fun At Gary Neville Over Lockdown Rants

Updated: 15 May 2020 19:04 IST

Jurgen Klopp could not resist a good-natured jibe at Neville when asked what his lockdown experience had been like.

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Pokes Fun At Gary Neville Over Lockdown Rants
Jurgen Klopp says he has been in touch with the Liverpool's squad. © AFP

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has joked that his biggest lesson from the coronavirus lockdown is just how outspoken former Manchester United defender Gary Neville can be. In his role as a television pundit, Neville has vented on a range of issues related to the Premier League and the health crisis. The former England international has criticised Premier League chiefs for being slow to give updates on their restart plans. He also took issue with the government's call for players to take wage cuts during the pandemic and let rip on a host of other subjects.

Klopp could not resist a good-natured jibe at Neville when asked what his lockdown experience had been like.

"I didn't learn a lot in lockdown, other than Gary Neville has an opinion about absolutely everything. It is incredible," Klopp told the BBC's Football Focus programme.

Liverpool were two wins away from winning the English title for the first time in 30 years when the Premier League was postponed on March 13.

The league hopes to resume in mid-June and players are already returning to training while observing strict social-distancing rules.

Klopp has been in touch with Liverpool's squad, but he admitted it had been hard to go so long without seeing them in person.

"I am quite proud how we as a society have dealt with it," he said. "We are not perfect. We will always make mistakes but I think we have learned how connected we are to each other.

"I miss the boys the most because we created a group where all the people at Melwood (training ground) have a really good relationship and we became friends over the last four-and-a-half years.

"We saw each other with Zoom and other calls but it is still not the same. Going back to Melwood and doing the things we usually do is something I really miss."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Liverpool Manchester United Manchester United Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp poked fun at Gary Neville
  • Neville has vented on a range of issues related to the Premier League
  • The English Premier League hopes to resume in mid-June
Related Articles
Jurgen Klopp Leads Liverpool Tributes To Hillsborough Families
Jurgen Klopp Leads Liverpool Tributes To Hillsborough Families
Coronavirus: Liverpool Left To Wait And Wonder With Premier League In Limbo
Coronavirus: Liverpool Left To Wait And Wonder With Premier League In Limbo
Coronavirus: Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola Voice Concerns Over Matches Behind Closed Doors
Coronavirus: Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola Voice Concerns Over Matches Behind Closed Doors
Champions League: Imperfect Liverpool Offer Hope To Atletico Madrid
Champions League: Imperfect Liverpool Offer Hope To Atletico Madrid
Jurgen Klopp Hopes Defeat To Watford Fuels Liverpools Fire
Jurgen Klopp Hopes Defeat To Watford Fuels Liverpool's Fire
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.