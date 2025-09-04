Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has urged fans to savour what is likely to be Lionel Messi's last home World Cup qualifier against Venezuela on Thursday. Messi has not formally announced his retirement plans but confirmed last week that the clash at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires would be a "very special match", reports Xinhua. "Yes, this is a match which Leo has said will be emotional because it's true that it's our last (home) qualifying match," Scaloni told a news conference on Wednesday.

"We have to enjoy it as we've always been saying. More than anyone I will enjoy it. Having been able to coach him has honestly been a pleasure and let's hope that fans who go to the stadium will also enjoy it because he truly deserves it."

"Tomorrow will be exciting for everyone. I'm sure that it won't be his last game in Argentina, and we'll make sure that if he decides it's the last game, we play another because it's obvious to do that in the right moment and because he deserves it."

Argentina leads the South American qualifying group with 35 points from 16 games, and is already guaranteed a place at next year's World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Venezuela is seventh in the 10-team standings as it seeks to qualify for its first ever World Cup.

"It's an uncomfortable, difficult opponent that has achieved some very good results under Bocha (manager Fernando Batista)," Scaloni said.

"They are on the verge of playing, or have the possibility of playing, in a World Cup, which would be something historic for them. So, we appreciate that and know that there is a lot at stake in tomorrow's match. That makes the game exciting to watch and, as always, we will try to win by playing our way."

The top six South American teams will earn direct entry to next year's tournament while the seventh-ranked side will dispute an intercontinental playoff.

Argentina's last 2026 World Cup qualifier will be an away clash against Ecuador on Tuesday, while Venezuela will host Colombia the same day.

