Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has backed his club and Argentina legend Lionel Messi for a record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or win, saying that nobody is doing the things he has done at the age of 39 in the sport. Messi was among the 30 nominees for this year's Ballon d'Or award, with his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo absent from the list for the fourth successive year. Beckham spoke to the media after Inter Miami's Campeones Cup win over Cruz Azul. In his club's 2-0 victory, Messi delivered a goal and an assist, winning the 49th major trophy of his illustrious career. The goal was also his 100th for Inter Miami.

Messi's masterclass came just days after he announced his international retirement following a bittersweet FIFA World Cup. Despite an individually excellent campaign, in which he scored eight goals and provided four assists, his side finished runners-up to Spain, losing 1-0.

"When you see him do things like this, when you see him have the World Cup that he has had, there is no one at 39 that is doing that, and doing it at that level. He deserves to be considered for the Ballon d'Or. In my opinion, he should win it," Beckham said of Messi, according to Goal.com.

Casemiro, who scored from Messi's assist, agreed with the sentiments of the former England captain. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United stalwart urged fans to enjoy whatever remains of Messi's career, as he is in the final phase of his playing days.

"We have to enjoy this because we don't know how long we'll have it," Casemiro noted. "What he has done and continues to do for football is incredible. He remains the best. He proved it at the World Cup and continues to prove it in MLS," he signed off.

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