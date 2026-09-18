Ez Abde, a Moroccan international who has found himself embroiled in political controversy, scored Thursday as Betis won 1-0 at Getafe to continue their strong start to the Spanish season. The winger was accused on social media of betraying his country after wearing a shirt in support of Spain's north African territory Ceuta before his side's previous match. Meanwhile, several Real Madrid players, including Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior remain under sustained attack from the Spanish right for rolling up their sleeves to conceal the message.

On Thursday, in their temporary home at neighbouring Sevilla's Cartuja Stadium, Abde struck just before half time. He was found in space in the penalty area by Troy Parrott, and popped the ball inside the far post.

After surviving brief early pressure, Betis dominated as they gained their fifth win in six Liga game this season. They have won all three of their home games 1-0.

"We played a smart game," Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini told the post-match press conference.

"Getafe didn't manage a single shot on target. We controlled the ball well and created chances – perhaps not the clearest ones, but certainly enough to have scored a couple more goals. They didn't go in, and when they don't, they just don't."

Antony had earlier hit the post and Isco missed a coupe of chances as the hosts bombarded the visiting goal.

Getafe ended with 10 men after Mario Martin, already on a yellow card, collected a second for a two-footed challenge.

Betis trail Real Madrid on goal difference. Both are three points behind Barcelona, who have won all six of their matches while banging in 28 goals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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