Cape Verde defender Steven Moreira revealed his interaction with Argentina superstar Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Cape Verde produced a brilliant performance in their Round of 32 clash but ultimately lost 3-2 in extra-time against Argentina. Moreira recalled how Messi approached him after the match and congratulated him on reaching the World Cup. What left the Cape Verde player surprised was the fact that Messi said it in English. The footballer told Apple TV, Major League Soccer's official broadcast partner, that he did not expect Messi to even recognise him during the match.

"Yes, yes. Especially before the match, everyone was saying to me, 'Do you think Messi knows you?'""So I would reply, 'Yes, of course. We play against each other every time [in MLS]'" he said.

"Then Messi came up to me and said, 'Hi, how are you? Congratulations on everything.' And he said it in English, so I was a little surprised," Moreira added.

It was a sensational campaign for Cape Verde as they remained unbeaten in the group stage and even gave a tough fight to Argentina before eventually going down in extra time.

"Honestly, it was amazing," Moreira said."We did a lot in the game so I'm very, very proud."

Moreira also said that the tournament has changed the perceptions of football in his country.

"It put my country on top of the world. It's something I will never forget. I'm very proud."

Earlier, Messi arrived back in Argentina for a few days of rest following the World Cup final loss to Spain.

Messi's private jet landed near his hometown of Rosario from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at 6:27 a.m. Although many fans were waiting with signs and flags, he did not make a public appearance.

“The pain is immense, and this wound will take time to heal,” he posted on his Instagram account. “I cherish all the good moments, memories that will last forever — and the support of an entire nation which, combined with this group's hard work and effort, propelled us once again into the ranks of the world's best.”

Supporters only caught a brief glimpse of the SUV that met Messi on the tarmac to transport him and his family to the private neighborhood of Funes, roughly 300 kilometers (185 miles) north of Buenos Aires.

(With agency inputs)

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