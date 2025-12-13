It was a superb night in Hyderabad for football fans as they got to witness Argentine icon Lionel Messi on Saturday. After massive chaos erupted in Kolkata earlier in the day, the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium presented a contrasting picture. Messi entered amid tight security, with fans cheering for him in huge numbers. What added to their joy was the fact that the legend himself played football and even kicked some balls into the crowd. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was also present at the venue.

CM Reddy played in the exhibition match, an event that was part of Messi's GOAT Tour of India, and later shared a few passes with the football icon. Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present and clicked pictures with Messi.

The Argentine superstar was left touched by the fans in Hyderabad, and his heartfelt words reflected that.

"Thank you very much for all your affection. It's an honuor for us to be able to spend these days here in India with you, so I'm truly grateful. Thank you so much," said Messi.

Messi's Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Suarez were also present at the venue with him. They have travelled to India with the football great.

"I'm very happy. This has been a very special night. Thank you so much for your love and affection," said Rodrigo de Paul

Meanwhile, Luis Suarez said, "Good evening everyone. Thank you for the love. A big hug!"

In view of Lionel Messi's visit to Mumbai on Sunday, city police are implementing stringent security measures, including banning water bottles, metals, and coins inside stadiums and setting up watchtowers to keep an eye on the crowd, officials said.

Police also said they are taking extra care to avoid any stampede-like situation and to prevent a recurrence of the chaotic scenes that unfolded in Kolkata during Messi's visit on Saturday, when thousands of fans protested inside the Salt Lake Stadium after failing to catch a clear glimpse of the football icon despite paying hefty sums for tickets.

(With PTI inputs)