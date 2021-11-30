Story ProgressBack to home
Lionel Messi Wins Men's Ballon d'Or For Seventh Time
Lionel Messi won the men's Ballon d'Or award for a record-extending seventh time at a ceremony in Paris on Monday.
File photo of Lionel Messi with the Ballon d'Or trophy.© AFP
Lionel Messi won the men's Ballon d'Or award for a record-extending seventh time at a ceremony in Paris on Monday. Messi, now 34, won the last edition of the Ballon d'Or in 2019 before last year's awards were cancelled due to the pandemic. He won the Copa del Rey with Barcelona and then captained Argentina to Copa America glory before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in August.
HERE IS THE WINNER!— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
SEVEN BALLON D'OR FOR LIONEL MESSI! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/U2SywJmruC
(More to follow...)
