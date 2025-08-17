Lionel Messi marked his return from injury for Inter Miami in stunning fashion, proving the world of football that he still has what it takes to make every football fanatic stop and take notice. The chants of “Messi! Messi! Messi!” in Inter Miami's 3-1 win over the LA Galaxy on Saturday proved exactly what the Argentine can do. It was the Messi magic that defender Maximiliano Falcon said the team has come to expect. “We're used to this. You saw what he did, got the ball with a clear look at goal and scored,” Falcón said in Spanish.

Even after a two-game absence, it was no surprise that Messi, MLS' top goal scorer, led Inter Miami to victory. He had been training with the team since midweek, and coach Javier Mascherano confirmed he would be available for the weekend match.

The Argentine superstar put in a 45-minute shift, and his countryman Rodrigo de Paul assisted him as they beat the worst team in MLS. He later set up teammate Luis Suarez with a sumptuous no-look assist that was arguably even better than the goal he scored.

The two world champions did not participate in pregame warmups, but they did warm up before they entered the game at halftime to the raucous cheers of Miami fans.

Messi injured his hamstring on Aug. 2 against Necaxa in a Leagues Cup match. Inter Miami reached the Leagues Cup quarterfinals without him, but were defeated by instate rivals Orlando City 4-1 in MLS action.

Besides his ability, it's Messi's competitive attitude that transcends this Miami squad according to Mascherano.

“He wants to play every single game. He wanted to play in Orlando also. You have to understand why Leo is Leo, because he always wants to be on the pitch,” Mascherano said after the win over Galaxy.

Messi's return comes at an important time, before his squad takes on eight-time Mexican champions Tigres UANL in South Florida on Wednesday. LA Galaxy, the reigning 2024 MLS Cup Champions, also looked at this Saturday's game as a chance to rotate their squad ahead of their Leagues Cup quarterfinal match against C.F. Pachuca.