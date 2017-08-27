Lionel Messi Makes Amends For Missed Penalty In Barcelona's Win Over Alaves

Lionel Messi scored twice and saw a penalty saved as Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the season in La Liga with a 2-0 win at Alaves on Saturday. Without new signing Ousmane Dembele, who completed the second most expensive transfer ever by moving for 105 million euros (USD 125 million) from Borussia Dortmund on Friday, or the injured Luis Suarez, Messi ensured Barca didn't lose any early ground in the title race despite a tumultuous start to the campaign off the field. The five-time World Player of the Year missed from the penalty spot for the 20th time in his career as Fernando Pacheco produced a stunning save midway through the first half.

However, Messi wasn't to be denied as his deflected effort opened the scoring shortly after half-time before a sweetly-struck volley secured all three points.

Alaves shocked Barca a year ago by winning at the Camp Nou, and the hosts were left to rue a big chance missed by Ruben Sobrino at 0-0 before succumbing to Messi's magic.

Sobrino burst past the leaden-footed Gerard Pique on t01he half-hour mark, but placed his shot too close to Barca 'keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen as he bore down on goal.

Pique was involved at the other end as Barca were awarded a penalty moments later when he was hauled to the ground by Rodrigo Ely at a Messi free-kick.

Messi's record from the spot had improved greatly since he briefly quit international football after blasting a spot-kick over as Argentina lost the Copa America Centenario final to Chile little over a year ago.

However, Pacheco sprung to his right impressively to turn Messi's effort round the post.

Visibly annoyed at himself, Messi responded with the opening goal 11 minutes after the break as his powerful low drive struck helpless Alaves defender Alexis to fly past Pacheco.

Alexis was also at fault when Barca doubled their advantage 11 minutes later as his poor clearance was headed by substitute Paco Alcacer into Messi's path to smash home on his favoured left foot.

Messi could even have had a hat-trick as he saw another effort from the edge of the box hit the bar.

Yet, Barca were never threatened after the break by an Alaves side lacking in ambition and attacking prowess as the hosts comfortably saw out a second 2-0 win to begin their league season.