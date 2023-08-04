Argentina football star Lionel Messi continues to shine for his new club Inter Miami. During his side's 3-1 win over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup round-of-32 on Wednesday, Messi scored a brace and took his tally of goals to five in three appearances for the American football club. It was not an easy match for the Argentine as his opponents marked him tightly for most part of the game. Messi was visibly frustrated during the match. He was even seen involved in a verbal fight with Orlando footballer in the players' tunnel at half-time.

Watch the video here:

Messi looking more angry and aggressive than netherlands game

Received Already a yellowpic.twitter.com/NDMTBHNcYH — Vaibhav Hatwal (@vaibhav_hatwal) August 3, 2023

Messi was unhappy perhaps by the physical nature of some of the marking he had received as much as the lack of space he had found in the game.

The football legend scored twice from close range to maintain his 100 percent winning record with Miami, who were winless in 11 league games before his arrival.

Messi will now head on the road with Miami for the first time with Sunday's match with FC Dallas in Texas offering a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament for top flight teams from Major League Soccer and Mexico's Liga MX.

Wednesday's Florida derby was not a game which will be featured in the Messi highlight videos but despite being frustrated by tight-marking for most of the game, the seven-time Ballon D'Or winner emerged the decisive figure once again.

