The world held its breath as Lionel Messi walked up to take the penalty in the eighth minute of the Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 match at the Dallas Stadium on Monday. One goal and Messi would have broken the all-time record for most goals by any player. Before the game, he and Germany's Miroslav Klose stood equal at 26 goals each. What followed was a horror kick, as the ball went wide. It was the eighth minute.

It all changed to ecstasy in the 39th minute as Messi broke down the left and placed the ball into the bottom-left corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Two World Records

Both were world records. Messi's goal was his 17th in the FIFA World Cup - most by any man in history.

His penalty miss is a world record too. Before the match, the most penalties missed by an individual at the FIFA World Cup (excluding shoot-outs) was 2 - Asamoah Gyan (Ghana) in 2006 and 2010; and equalled by Lionel Messi (Argentina) in 2018 and 2022. Messi now has three.

essi had equaled Germany striker Miroslav Klose for the most goals in the World Cup at 16 with his first hat trick at the tournament in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria in the Group J opener last Tuesday night in Kansas City.

With a chance to break the record in the ninth minute on Monday, Messi missed a penalty kick.

Messi's left-footed kick went just wide of the right post. He is now 4 of 7 on penalty kicks in regulation play at the World Cup with with misses in three consecutive tournaments.

Lautaro Martinez was running free in the box when he was tackled from behind by Xaver Schlager and Stefan Posch, the defender playing with a broken jaw. Schalger got a foot on the ball, but Posch drew the penalty because he did not touch the ball as Martinez tumbled to the ground.

Play continued for more than a minute with Martinez still on the ground near the goal. When play was stopped for him, officials went to review the play.

Messi's hat trick in the pervious game, in his 200th international appearance, came 20 years to the date of his World Cup debut, when he also scored. He is playing in sixth World Cup, and Monday was his FIFA-record 28th match in the tournament.

Klose played in 24 World Cup matches for Germany, which wrapped up his fourth tournament by winning the 2014 final 1-0 in extra time over Messi and Argentina.

With AP inputs

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