West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday accused the previous TMC government of doing little to improve sports infrastructure in the state and bring it on a par with Odisha, Jharkhand and Haryana. Addressing a programme here to mark National Sports Day, Adhikari said the files of budding sportspersons who received appointment letters and cheques at the event had allegedly remained pending in the Chief Minister's Office for years during the previous regime.

"When we see neighbouring Odisha, Jharkhand and Haryana making the country proud with the feats of their athletes and other delegations at international meets, we must also recognise the immense possibilities of our sportspersons and introspect on how to nurture them," he said.

"We have to see where West Bengal lacks. What is the reason behind the fallen motivation of our sporting talents so far?" Adhikari said.

Lamenting the alleged lack of support, inspiration and initiative from previous governments, he said the appointment letters and financial assistance would motivate young talents to bring laurels to the country at international competitions.

Adhikari called upon Sports Minister Indranil Khan to ensure that representatives from the state become part of the national football team and participate in tournaments such as the Commonwealth Games and South Asian Federation (SAF) Games.

Claiming that the previous regime had politicised sports, Adhikari said sports organisations and federations should not be controlled by politicians.

"No sports organisation and federation should be influenced by and helmed by politicians. MPs and MLAs should not run the show. Why should sports organisations have politicians at the top?" he asked.

"Change the system," he told Khan.

Adhikari said his government had earmarked Rs 400 crore for sports in the budget and would spend more.

"We are here for only 110 days," he said, apparently referring to the tenure of his government.

He said the BJP government would introduce indoor stadiums in all 294 Assembly constituencies, with each facility to be named after Sri Aurobindo.

Referring to the Lionel Messi event at Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 last year, Adhikari described the episode as a "big scandal" and said around 33,000 young football fans were deprived of the opportunity to see the Argentine star despite paying high ticket prices.

"I have started an internal process to give an international feel to football lovers," he said, without elaborating.

Adhikari said the state had organised sports programmes from August 28 to 30 to promote sporting activities.

"We have the passion and emotion to harness resources to nurture our talents," he said.

He said the government would provide incentives to eligible sportspersons representing the country at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

Recalling the state's participation in International Yoga Day celebrations in June, Adhikari said the Union Sports Minister, who had attended the event, asked him to send schemes aimed at improving the physical fitness of youth and helping budding sportspersons.

"I asked the state sports minister to send a detailed project report," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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