Lionel Messi GOAT Tour of India LIVE Updates | Messi In Mumbai: The second part of Lionel Messi's three-day 'G.O.A.T. Tour of India 2025' will commence in Mumbai, with Bollywood glamour set to mingle with football fever at the city's iconic Wankhede Stadium. The Argentina football legend is expected to arrive just before noon, and then attend the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India. Messi and Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul are then set to walk the ramp in a charity fashion show, and a celebrity football match is also set to take place. Messi could also come face to face with some of India's greatest sporting icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour LIVE: Complete schedule
Around 4:30 PM: Padel match at Cricket Club Of India (CCI). Sachin Tendulkar expected to attend.
5 PM: GOAT Cup Exhibition Match at Wankhede Stadium. Bollywood celebrities will take part in a 7 vs 7 exhibition football match.
Private fashion show and auction of Lionel Messi's memorabilia from Argentina's triumph at FIFA World Cup 2022. Jackie Shroff, John Abraham and Kareena Kapoor Khan expected to attend.
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour LIVE: Fashion show
The Mumbai leg of the Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025 will conclude with a closed-door charity fashion show and auction, where memorabilia from Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup victory will be showcased. According to reports, the charity event is likely to be attended by actors like Jackie Shroff, John Abraham and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour LIVE: Sachin, SRK expected to attend
Once the event ends, Messi is slated to head to Wankhede Stadium for the main GOAT india Tour programme which will feature feature a ceremonial kick-off and a seven-a-side exhibition match involving Bollywood celebrities.
Messi is expected to make an on-field appearance for fans.
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour LIVE: Padel event
The first event of the day in Mumbai is expected to be the Padel GOAT Cup at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) followed by a stunning event at the Wankhede Stadium.
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour LIVE: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the three-day 'G.O.A.T. Tour of India 2025' featuring legendary footballer Lionel Messi. The tour now moves to Mumbai where Bollywood and superstars are all set to add more glitter.