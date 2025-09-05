Argentina football team superstar Lionel Messi dropped a bombshell regarding his possible participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Messi scored twice for Argentina in their 3-0 win over Venezuela in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier on Friday. It was an emotional occasion for Messi as it can potentially be the last time that he played on home soil. Following the match, he was asked about whether he will play in the World Cup and he said that a lot will depend on how feels and how his preseason goes.

"Same as I said before about the World Cup that I don't think I'll play another. Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won't make it. But well, we're almost there, so I'm excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, going by how I feel," Messi said after the match.

"I'm trying to feel good and, above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don't, honestly, I don't have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good. So we'll see. I haven't made a decision about the World Cup.

"I'll finish the season, then I'll have preseason, and there will be six months left. So, we'll see how I feel. Hopefully, I'll have a good preseason in 2026 and finish this MLS season well, and then I'll decide.”

Messi has not officially said anything about his retirement plans but it is likely that he played his final home game on Friday. The star footballer opened up about the crowd and the support.

"There are so many emotions, I've experienced so many things on this field. It's always a joy to play in Argentina with our people. We've been enjoying match after match for many years. I'm very happy, being able to finish in this way here is what I always dreamed of.

"For many years, I have had the affection of Barcelona, and my dream was to have it here, too, in my country with my people. For many years, a lot of things were said, but well, I'll stay with all the good. All the good with the group that tried it couldn't get it and concentrate.

"Then, I was given it and some of the players in the roster and the past one. Everything we lived was beautiful. Today was the last one for points here,” said Messi.