Lionel Messi headed a goal and provided an assist as Inter Miami won the Campeones Cup on Wednesday, beating Cruz Azul 2-0 in the annual clash between Major League Soccer and Mexican Liga MX champions. It was Inter Miami's first Campeones Cup triumph and came thanks to the Argentine superstar's 100th goal for the reigning MLS Cup winners. A late Messi corner was headed home by Casemiro to seal the win. Victory gave Messi his first trophy of the year, two months after the heartbreak of losing the 2026 World Cup final to Spain with Argentina.

The trophy came in new head coach Cristian "Kily" Gonzalez's first game in charge of Miami.

Lionel Messi, the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 goals for his club in all competitions.



155 G/A in 114 games. 100 goals, 55 assists. pic.twitter.com/iaWG0ndzss — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2026

Argentine manager Gonzalez was appointed last month, but due to visa delays only took his first training sessions this week.

MESSI HEADS IT IN!



Leo's 100th career goal for @InterMiamiCF opens the scoring against Cruz Azul in @CampeonesCup. pic.twitter.com/M1cI6nOIhC — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 17, 2026

Cruz Azul had the game's first big chance, Jose Paradela's shot saved at the near post by Miami goalkeeper Dayne St Clair.

Miami's opener came in the 24th minute. Though the goalscorer was no surprise, it was a rare Messi header that broke the deadlock.

Luis Suarez crossed from the byline, and the 5-foot-7 Messi outjumped Willer Ditta with a diving header to give Miami the lead.

Suarez nearly turned provider again in the 32nd minute. He received a sumptuous cross-field ball from Messi and scooped it up for German Berterame, whose dinked effort was cleared off the line.

Early in the second half Messi appeared to have scored his 101st Miami goal, racing through one-on-one from a Suarez through ball and placing his shot in off the post, but was ruled offside.

Cruz Azul should have equalized in the 67th minute, but substitute Gabriel Fernandez's glancing header hit the post, and Casemiro blocked the follow-up shot.

A Messi corner gave Miami the two-goal cushion, finding Casemiro, who nodded the ball low to the far post in the 81st minute.

St Clair denied Cruz Azul a late consolation, saving well from a Paradela free kick.

The annual Campeones Cup pits the previous year's MLS Cup winner against the winner of Mexico's Campeon de Campeones.

It was the eighth edition of the cup, which is always hosted by the MLS participant.

Mexican teams had won the three most recent editions before Miami's victory on Wednesday.

Mexican giants Cruz Azul have still never won the Campeones Cup. They lost the 2021 final.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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