Leicester City needed a stoppage time own goal from Nat Phillips to secure a scrappy barely deserved 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Friday. West Brom, who lost their last two matches, took the lead in the 10th minute thanks to a brilliant goal from Samuel Iling-Junior, his first since joining on loan from Premier League neighbours Aston Villa. Aune Heggebo flicked it off to the England Under-21 international and he danced his way round the challenge of several defenders before he slipped the ball beautifully beyond the onrushing Jakub Stolarczyk.

Leicester battled away but couldn't find a way through the Baggies' defence and it was the home side who came closest to putting the game to bed.

Substitute Josh Maja had two fine chances, the first blocked by Wout Faes and the seond blasted over the bar with the goal at his mercy in stoppage time.

Leicester made him pay three minutes into added time when Abdul Fatawu's hopeful ball into the box was turned into his own goal by Phillips.

"The more we chased a result, the more emotional it was," Leicester City manager Marti Cifuentes told Sky Sports.

"In an open situation, we were chasing what we wanted, to get at least one point from this game."

The point extended Leicester's unbeaten run to five matches and lifts them into third place behind Middlesbrough and Stoke City. West Brom are just a point behind them in sixth.

"I am bitterly disappointed," said West Brom coach Ryan Mason.

"We need to punish teams and kill the game off, we played really well, limited them, created chances.

"I thought we were the better team, should have won the game."

