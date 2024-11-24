Leganes vs Real Madrid Live Streaming LaLiga Live Telecast: Real Madrid look to close the gap on LaLiga leaders Barcelona to just four points as they face a short trip to take on Leganes in a local derby at Estadio Municipal Butarque. Carlo Ancelotti's men will look to make the most of Barcelona's 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday, despite injuries to several key players. Ancelotti admitted that summer arrival Kylian Mbappe's confidence has gone down massively after failing to adapt to life in Madrid, despite scoring six goals in the league so far.

However, Madrid will look at Vinicius Jr. for inspiration, with the Brazilian currently in red-hot form this season. He has 12 goals and 4 assists across all competitions.

Madrid have various players out injured for long periods, including Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao with severe knee injuries, which Perez blamed on increasing numbers of matches. The defending champions also have another game in hand after their match against Valencia was postponed due to flooding.

When will the Leganes vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match take place?

The Leganes vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match will take place on Sunday, November 24 (IST).

Where will the Leganes vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match be held?

The Leganes vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match will be held at the Estadio Municipal Butarque, Leganes.

What time will the Leganes vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match start?

The Leganes vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match will start at 11 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Leganes vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match?

The Leganes vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Leganes vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match?

The Leganes vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)