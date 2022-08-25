Manchester City will face Chelsea in the pick of English League Cup ties after the draw for the third round was made Wednesday. It is one of six all-Premier League clashes in the last 32 along with Manchester United v Aston Villa. In the others, Arsenal face Brighton, Nottingham Forest take on Tottenham, Wolves host Leeds while Everton travel to Bournemouth.

Big-spending Newcastle survived a shock when they had to come from a goal down to defeat fourth-tier Tranmere 2-1 in the League Cup second round on Wednesday.

Leeds put out third division Barnsley 3-1 with Colombian international Luis Sinisterra scoring his first goal for the Premier League side since his 22.5 million pound move from Feyenoord.

Brighton eased to a 3-0 win at third-tier Forest Green while Bristol City claimed a 3-1 win at Wycombe.

3rd round draw

Arsenal v Brighton, Manchester City v Chelsea, Manchester United v Aston Villa, Wolverhampton v Leeds, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham, Newcastle v Crystal Palace, Bournemouth v Everton, Liverpool v Derby County, Leicester v Newport County, West Ham v Blackburn, Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday, Brentford v Gillingham, Burnley v Crawley, Bristol City v Lincoln City, Stevenage v Charlton, MK Dons v Morecambe

-- Ties being played on November 8, 9 and 10