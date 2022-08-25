League Cup Draw: Manchester City To Face Chelsea, Manchester United Take On Aston Villa
Manchester City will face Chelsea in the pick of English League Cup ties after the draw for the third round was made Wednesday.
Manchester City will face Chelsea in the pick of English League Cup ties after the draw for the third round was made Wednesday. It is one of six all-Premier League clashes in the last 32 along with Manchester United v Aston Villa. In the others, Arsenal face Brighton, Nottingham Forest take on Tottenham, Wolves host Leeds while Everton travel to Bournemouth.
Big-spending Newcastle survived a shock when they had to come from a goal down to defeat fourth-tier Tranmere 2-1 in the League Cup second round on Wednesday.
Leeds put out third division Barnsley 3-1 with Colombian international Luis Sinisterra scoring his first goal for the Premier League side since his 22.5 million pound move from Feyenoord.
Brighton eased to a 3-0 win at third-tier Forest Green while Bristol City claimed a 3-1 win at Wycombe.
3rd round draw
Arsenal v Brighton, Manchester City v Chelsea, Manchester United v Aston Villa, Wolverhampton v Leeds, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham, Newcastle v Crystal Palace, Bournemouth v Everton, Liverpool v Derby County, Leicester v Newport County, West Ham v Blackburn, Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday, Brentford v Gillingham, Burnley v Crawley, Bristol City v Lincoln City, Stevenage v Charlton, MK Dons v Morecambe
-- Ties being played on November 8, 9 and 10