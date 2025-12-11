Real Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League LIVE Telecast: Kylian Mbappe was left out of Real Madrid's starting lineup to face Manchester City in the Champions League. The France striker, who has scored 25 goals this season, was named on the bench following reports in Spain he had a minor knee injury. Mbappe trained separately from his teammates on Tuesday, which added to doubts about his availability for the City match. Gonzalo Garcia was named at the point of Madrid's attack for a game coach Xabi Alonso needs to win to ease growing pressure on his position. Madrid has won only just two of its last seven game in all competitions and fell to a 2-0 home loss to Celta Vigo in the Spanish league on Sunday. Mbappe has been in outstanding form this season and had scored seven goals in his previous three games before ending that streak against Celta.

