Lampard Returns To Chelsea As Caretaker Boss Until The End Of The Season
Chelsea appointed former boss Frank Lampard as their caretaker manager until the end of the season on Thursday.
File photo of Frank Lampard.© AFP
Chelsea appointed former boss Frank Lampard as their caretaker manager until the end of the season on Thursday. Owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said they were "delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge", days after the sacking of Graham Potter.
