Real Betis vs Barcelona La Liga, Live Streaming: Real Betis will be squaring off against Barcelona in their La Liga match on Saturday in Sevilla. The league leaders, fresh from a 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid, aim for a sixth straight victory to stay ahead of Real Madrid. Hansi Flick's side welcomes Pedri and Raphinha back, adding creativity and pace to an attack led by Ferran Torres. Betis, unbeaten in eight and buoyed by a derby win over Sevilla, will rely on Antony and Pablo Fornals to trouble Barca's defense. With both teams in strong form, expect an intense, open contest where individual brilliance could decide the outcome.

When will the Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga match take place?

The Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga match will take place on Saturday, December 6 (IST).

Where will the Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga match be held?

The Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be held at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Sevilla, Spain

What time will the Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga match start?

The Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga match?

The Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga match?

The Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

