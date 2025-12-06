Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Streaming MLS Cup Final: Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps face off in the MLS Cup 2025 final at the Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The clash will see Messi coming face-to-face with Thomas Muller, one of his longtime rivals. It's the first final for both clubs, which means MLS is about to have a first-time champion. With their contracts expiring, Inter Miami's Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are set to retire after the final. The match will be the 58th for Inter Miami across all competitions in 2025, which is a record for the most matches for an MLS club in a single year.

When will the Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps MLS Cup 2025 Final match be played?

The Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps MLS Cup 2025 Final match will be played on Sunday, December 7 (IST).

Where will the Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps MLS Cup 2025 Final match be played?

The Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps MLS Cup 2025 Final match will be played at the Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

What time will the Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps MLS Cup 2025 Final match start?

The Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps MLS Cup 2025 Final match will start at 1 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps MLS Cup 2025 Final match?

The Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps MLS Cup 2025 Final match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps MLS Cup 2025 Final match?

The Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps MLS Cup 2025 Final match will be streamed live on Apple TV with subscription.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With Agency Inputs)