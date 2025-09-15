Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Fermin Lopez struck twice each as Barcelona thumped Valencia 6-0 on Sunday in a La Liga match they were forced to play at their tiny training ground stadium because of delays in reopening the Spotify Camp Nou. The rampant Spanish champions moved second, two points behind leaders Real Madrid, who boast a 100 percent record after their win at Real Sociedad on Saturday. Hosting the game at the 6,000-capacity Johan Cruyff Stadium beside their training facilities west of the city, with the rebuilt Camp Nou not yet permitted to open, Barca's first home game of the season saw high-calibre football in a low-key setting.

Star forward Lamine Yamal's absence due to a groin issue was a further blow for Barca, with coach Hansi Flick criticising the Spanish national team for playing him twice despite the problem during World Cup qualifiers last week.

However Barcelona's display, above all in the second half, helped them forget his absence and their disappointing draw at Rayo Vallecano in their previous La Liga outing.

"I appreciate what I saw today a lot, and this is a start after the break," said Flick, who was upset with his players after the Rayo game a fortnight ago.

Lopez said last season's winners of a domestic treble were on the right track.

"The message is the same as last year, to play with intensity and humility, I think we're on a good path and we have to continue like this," said the midfielder.

Flick handed Roony Bardghji his debut on the right flank in Yamal's stead after his summer arrival from Copenhagen.

Barcelona dominated Valencia in the first half without creating many clear-cut chances.

Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres fired narrowly over and wide, respectively, as Flick's side penned in the visitors.

Lopez, linked with a move to Chelsea during the summer, dug in to stay at Barca and proved his worth against Los Che.

Barca took the lead after 29 minutes when Torres flicked on a pass into the midfielder's path.

Lopez scampered into the box and flashed a strike across Julen Agirrezabala and into the net.

Carlos Corberan's Valencia, 15th, did not muster a shot in the first half to Barca's 11, playing conservatively after a 7-1 thrashing by the Blaugrana in January.

Flick brought on Raphinha for the quiet Bardghji at half-time as he sought to put the game to bed, and soon had the goals he wanted.

Rashford, on his brightest outing since joining from Manchester United on loan, whipped in a dangerous cross which Raphinha slid home at the far post.

It was Rashford's first direct goal contribution since arriving at the club.

Three minutes later Lopez blasted in a third from long range, which goalkeeper Agirrezabala might have dealt with better.

'Can still improve'

"Today is a great step for (Lopez) and this is what I want to see every match," said Flick.

"He has amazing quality... and when he has this confidence, he's really great, (but) I think he can still improve."

Raphinha smashed in Barca's fourth at the near post as the Catalans ran riot.

Flick shuffled his pack with Thursday's Champions League opener in mind, bringing on Polish veteran Lewandowski and Dani Olmo.

The 37-year-old striker grabbed his first goal of the season with a lethal finish after Olmo played him in behind the defence.

Flick was also able to bring on midfielder Marc Bernal following a long absence after a severe knee injury, and he set up Lewandowski to dink home the sixth.

"It seems like they've got the measure of us," said Valencia defender Jose Gaya.

"We weren't capable of diminishing their strengths once again, it was a big scoreline again...

"We tried to stop them with our game plan but the second goal did us a lot of damage, we couldn't stop it and then came the third."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)