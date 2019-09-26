 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

La Liga: Barcelona Asked To Pay 300 Euros Fine Over Antoine Griezmann Transfer

Updated: 26 September 2019 19:34 IST

La Liga: The Spanish Football Federation found FC Barcelona guilty of holding talks with Antoine Griezmann when he was still a Atletico Madrid player without their permission.

La Liga: Barcelona Asked To Pay 300 Euros Fine Over Antoine Griezmann Transfer
La Liga: Antoine Griezmann scored in the 6th minute against Villarreal on Wednesday. © AFP

Barcelona have been fined a mere 300 euros ($328) after the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) found the club guilty of tapping up Antoine Griezmann last season while he was still attached to Atletico Madrid. Barca signed Griezmann after paying his 120-million-euro buyout clause in July, prompting Atletico to claim the Catalan club had negotiated with the Frenchman without their permission. The RFEF published its decision on Thursday, in which it said Barcelona were guilty of holding talks with Griezmann but insisted it was not possible to prove a formal contract was signed.

The RFEF also acknowledged the insignificance of the fine, which represents only 0.000045 percent of Barcelona's 671.42 million-euro salary budget this season.

The RFEF's statement read: "Taking into account the economic capacity of the club and the amount of the fine, this committee is aware that the payment of 300 euros, beyond its merely symbolic character, will not damage the sanctioned club and, probably, will not persuade other clubs in the same situation in the future to adjust their conduct to the regulations."

But the RFEF said that was "not a sufficient reason" to impose the other possible sanction of closing Camp Nou for a match, which it says would be to punish "infractions of a different nature". 

Barcelona had come close to signing Griezmann in 2018, only for the striker to decide to stay and sign a new contract at Atletico Madrid.

But Griezmann announced his decision to leave Atletico in May, explaining that he wanted to seek a new challenge away from the club where he had spent five successful seasons.

The RFEF said Barcelona "initiated and maintained negotiations with the player without prior written notice to Atletico Madrid".

But concluded that "it has not been demonstrated that the contract between Antoine Griezmann and Barcelona was formally signed".

The statement added that the decision "attaches no disciplinary responsibility whatsoever to the player".

Griezmann has played seven times so far this season for Barcelona and scored three goals.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Barcelona Barcelona Atlético Madrid Atletico Madrid Antoine Griezmann Antoine Griezmann Football
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The fine is only 0.000045 percent of Barcelona's annual salary budget
  • Barcelona signed Antoine Griezmann by paying his buyout clause in July
  • Griezmann has scored three goals for Barcelona in seven games
Related Articles
La Liga, Barcelona vs Villarreal: Lionel Messi Suffers Injury But Barcelona Beat Villarreal
La Liga, Barcelona vs Villarreal: Lionel Messi Suffers Injury But Barcelona Beat Villarreal
FIFA Best Player: List Of Winners At FIFA
FIFA Best Player: List Of Winners At FIFA's The Best Awards Ceremony
FIFA Best Player: Lionel Messi Wins Prestigious Award As Cristiano Ronaldo Snubs Event
FIFA Best Player: Lionel Messi Wins Prestigious Award As Cristiano Ronaldo Snubs Event
Granada vs Barcelona: La Liga Champions Fall To 7th In Table After Shock Defeat
Granada vs Barcelona: La Liga Champions Fall To 7th In Table After Shock Defeat
Wonderkid Ansu Fati: From African Suburb To Barcelona
Wonderkid Ansu Fati: From African Suburb To Barcelona's Camp Nou
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.