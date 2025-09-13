Kylian Mbappe was at his brilliant best as Real Madrid showed grit to claim a 2-1 win at Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday, despite playing for an hour with 10 men after Dean Huijsen's red card. Mbappe and Arda Guler's first-half goals were enough for Los Blancos to maintain their 100 percent record, with Mikel Oyarzabal pulling one back for the hosts from the penalty spot. Xabi Alonso's side top the table on 12 points from four games, with second-placed Athletic Bilbao facing Alaves later on, while champions Barcelona host Valencia on Sunday.

Madrid lined up with Dani Carvajal at right-back, leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, while Fede Valverde was rested and Dani Ceballos came in.

Guler had a goal disallowed for offside early on as Los Blancos started strongly, with Real Sociedad still looking for their first win under new coach Sergio Francisco.

Mbappe broke the deadlock after 12 minutes when he sprinted on to a loose back-pass, beating two defenders for pace before producing a clinical finish for his fourth league goal this season.

Madrid's task grew harder when Spanish centre-back Huijsen, signed from Bournemouth this summer, was dismissed for pulling back Oyarzabal as he ran towards goal.

Despite their numerical disadvantage Guler doubled Madrid's lead before the break with a neat finish after a superb run from French superstar Mbappe, who teed him up after floating inside from the left.

The hosts improved in the second half and won a penalty after a Carvajal handball, which Oyarzabal dispatched.

However the Basque side did not have enough to take anything from the game, with Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois twice denying Oyarzabal.

Alonso warned Madrid's stars ahead of the match they would be picked on merit and after a frustrating afternoon Vinicius Junior was replaced by Fran Garcia with over 20 minutes remaining, as the coach tried to shut up shop against his former playing side.

Madrid held on through six minutes of stoppage time to secure their victory.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)