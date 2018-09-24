 
Kylian Mbappe Loses Appeal Against Three-Match Ban

Updated: 24 September 2018 21:39 IST

Kylian Mbappe will sit out PSG's next league outing and will be eligible to return for PSG's trip to Nice on September 29.

Kylian Mbappe arrived at French football federation headquarters for his hearing regarding the ban. © AFP

France World Cup star Kylian Mbappe will sit out one further league game for Paris Saint-Germain after losing an appeal against a three-match suspension on Monday. Mbappe, 19, was handed the sanction for lashing out in retaliation at Teji Savanier during a feisty 4-2 win at Nimes on September 1. Savanier was handed a four-match ban for his role in the incident, a sanction that was also confirmed following appeals by both players, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced. Mbappe, who is being tipped to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award in December, notably on account of his performances for Les Bleus in Russia last summer, has served two of his three matches so far.

He sat out a 4-0 home win over Saint Etienne and again on Sunday as PSG beat Rennes 3-1 away to reinforce their lead at the top of the table.

Mbappe will sit out PSG's next league outing, at home to Reims on Wednesday, and will be eligible to return for PSG's trip to Nice on Saturday.

He did play and score in PSG's Champions League defeat at Liverpool last Tuesday as the suspension does not cover European games.

PSG hold a five-point lead over second-placed Lille after six league games of the season.

