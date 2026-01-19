Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid exit was a surprise but also predictable from the European giants known for cut-throat coaching decisions. Former Real midfielder Alonso lasted less than eight months in the Bernabeu dugout, leaving the club by "mutual agreement" a day after being outplayed in a 3-2 defeat by Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. "When I heard the news about Xabi Alonso, it was a bit of a mix. Yes, I was surprised. And no, I wasn't surprised," Klopp told AFP and other media in Leipzig.

"I was like 'what?' And 'yeah, of course'."

Referencing Madrid sacking German manager Jupp Heynckes in 1998 eight days after winning the Champions League for failing to win La Liga, Klopp said "it's always like that from Madrid when they're not first in the table."

The 58-year-old, who has been working as Red Bull's global head of football for a year, said Real did not seem to have a plan post-Alonso and may struggle to find the right replacement.

"I have no clue why it happened, but it's always a specific case and not a general problem, because what they see now, Real Madrid, is that bringing in just the next one is not that easy.

"I would recommend if you sack a manager, you better have an idea who you want to succeed him.

"And it should be realistic. If they think they can get Pep Guardiola, I would say there's not a big chance."

The one-time Borussia Dortmund coach dismissed rumours linking him to the Real dugout as media speculation.

"I'm in a place, as a person, where I'm completely at peace with where I am. I don't want to be somewhere else.

"I don't get up and excited if Real Madrid are showing interest -- if they would be -- but it's the media."

Klopp won an array of trophies including league titles in England and Germany along with the Champions League with Liverpool, but said he still felt his time as a manager was over.

"Do I want to coach again? At the moment I would say no, but I cannot say never, never, never.

"I don't expect to change my mind, but I don't know."

