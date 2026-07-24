Jurgen Klopp was named as the new head coach of the German men's national football team on Friday, replacing Julian Nagelsmann who left after the team's disappointing World Cup. "We're very happy to be able to present Jurgen Klopp today as the new coach," German Football Association (DFB) President Bernd Neuendorf told a press conference in Frankfurt. Neuendorf said Klopp's contract would run until "summer 2030, so until the next World Cup in Morocco, Spain and Portugal," adding that the contract would begin on August 15.

Klopp, 59, had spoken publicly of his desire to take on the role after Nagelsmann left earlier in July.

Germany crashed out of this summer's World Cup after losing to Paraguay on penalties in the round of 32.

It was the third successive World Cup failure for the Germans since winning their fourth title in 2014.

Germany failed to make it past the group stage in both 2018 and 2022. They have won just one knockout match at the past five major tournaments, reaching the quarter-finals as hosts at Euro 2024.

Klopp had successful coaching tenures at German clubs Mainz -- where he was a player for more than a decade -- and Borussia Dortmund before turning round the fortunes of English giants Liverpool.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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