Boosted by the win against co-host Tajikistan in the campaign opener in new head coach Khalid Jamil's maiden international match, India will aim to challenge the might of Asian giants Iran when the two teams clash in the CAFA Nations Cup here on Monday. India beat higher-ranked Tajikistan 2-1 on Friday with goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu executing some stunning saves as the team, competing in the tournament for the first time, gave a good account of itself ahead of the crucial Asian Cup qualifying round matches against Singapore on October 9 and 14.

Despite missing several Mohun Bagan Super Giant players, who were not released by the club on the ground that the tournament does not strictly fall in the FIFA international match window, and the absence of star striker Sunil Chhetri, Indian stalwarts Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan rose to the occasion to slot home the goals.

Jamil, who is on his maiden assignment with the team after being appointed head coach recently, said the victory against 106th ranked Tajikistan was a testament to team work.

"The win was all down to the unity that the players showed on the pitch. They all worked in unison. Not only the players, but the entire staff – the technical, non-technical, and medical staff all worked together, and the unity within the team is visible," said Jamil on India, ranked 133rd in the world, upsetting the higher-ranked Central Asian side.

But an even bigger task awaits his side as Iran is ranked 20th, making it a challenging contest.

Jamil said the team will draw inspiration from the win against Tajikistan, adding that the players were full rested and raring to go.

"The win in the last game was a huge motivation for us, but the main thing right now is for us to be ready for the Iran game. We've had two days to recover, and now we need to ensure that everyone is fresh when we face Iran." Defender Jhingan, who was named 'Player of the Match' in the previous game, stressed the importance of using the Tajikistan win to build momentum for the real objectives.

"Yes, we are happy that we got a win and that we have three points, but we must build on this win as a nation and as a team. We must continue to improve, because our main aim is to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup for the third consecutive time," said Jhingan.

"These games are important for us to prepare for the upcoming qualifiers (against Singapore)." Head-to-head, Iran are ahead of India with the former having won four games, while the Blue Tigers have scored two victories.

However, India's last win against Iran came in 1959 in Ernakulam, Kerala when goals from Chuni Goswami, Yusuf Khan, and Tulsidas Balaram helped the hosts win 3-1.

India last faced Iran in 2016 in the World Cup qualifiers, where the latter won 4-0 in Tehran. Of the current squad, Jhingan and goalkeeper Sandhu were the only players in that team back in 2016.

"I think only the two of us (Jhingan and Sandhu) have played against them in this squad, so we know what kind of a challenge they will pose," said Sandhu.

"And of course, they have only gotten better over the years, playing in the World Cup on a regular basis. What we have learned playing against top opposition like Iran is that we have to make the most of our chances when they come by, and minimise our mistakes as much as we can, because such teams will punish any lapses.

"But the most important thing is to believe in the team and stay united at all times," he said.

He added that determination and desire to win can work wonders for India.

"We must follow the plans laid out by the coach with all honesty. We must make sure that we make life difficult for them. We must show bravery and desire. Nothing is impossible in football – the Grimsby vs Manchester United (match) was an example of that." PTI AM AM PDS PDS

