Indian football head coach Khalid Jamil on Saturday took full responsibility for the country's embarrassing loss to Bangladesh and said the Indian Super League must start at the earliest to arrest the national team's alarming slide. India, winless in five straight Asian Cup qualifying matches, have slumped to 142 in the FIFA rankings, their lowest in nearly a decade, continuing a steep decline that began after the Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers. The 0-1 defeat in Dhaka was their first to Bangladesh in more than two decades.

"Last match result I don't blame Shabbir (Ali) sir (technical committee vice chairperson), IM Vijayan (technical committee chairperson), Kalyan (Chaubey) sir (AIFF president) who supported me. I take the full responsibility," Khalid said in a media interaction at the Kolkata Press Club here on Saturday.

India also suffered a damaging 1-2 loss to Singapore last month, a result that officially ended their Asian Cup hopes. The Blue Tigers have dropped 40 places since December 2023, when they were ranked 102.

"Ranking is a reflection of our last five years' performance, ranking doesn't matter but we must win which didn't happen in the last game. We must try very hard," he said.

ISL delay hurting

Indian football's decline has unfolded amid a complete shutdown of the ISL for more than 200 days because of unresolved AIFF-FSDL issues over renewing the 15-year Master Rights Agreement.

The I-League too remains suspended, leaving clubs unable to plan, recruit or pay salaries, and bringing the football ecosystem, including lakhs of jobs, under severe strain.

Asked if the delayed ISL affected India's preparations, Khalid said: "We shouldn't give any excuse but it would have been better if the ISL happened on time." "I feel ISL jitna jaldi start hoga utna achha hai (the sooner it starts, the better it is), everyone (players) is working hard ki kuchh ho (something happens). We must think positive. Winning and losing are part and parcel of any game." With uncertainty surrounding India's participation in the 2026 Asian Games, Khalid maintained optimism.

"We will participate, we must think positive. We will see and hope we must think positive."

Overseas talent, U-23 push way forward

Khalid said India must broaden its pool by recruiting more overseas Indians and fast-tracking young talent.

"We are thinking about inducting more under-23 players in the national team. We will do scouting after the league starts, who is doing good we must take him." On foreign-born players like Ryan Williams, who gave up his Australian passport for India, he said: "There are one-two players, we are seeing who's available. I feel it's a good chance. It would be better if we have more. Indian overseas (players) with Indian passport...if he's available and playing outside, it would be very good. It would definitely improve performance. In the last game if there was Ryan Williams, it would have been better. But it didn't happen." "When I'm selecting, we are getting only 30–35 (players). From there I pick maybe 20–25 players. That is why we are thinking Indian overseas, this is the only solution I think. We are bringing more players." Subhasish Bose row: 'End of matter'

There has been a row with Mohun Bagan refusing to release players for the National team after their skipper Subhasish Bose was sidelined because of injury during the Asian Cup Qualifiers in March.

"Match is over, the player didn't come and it's end of matter. Next time we have to be very careful. Injury can happen to anyone. Clubs also say they are ready for the nation, so if you play for the national team anything can happen...injuries are a part and parcel." "I don't think this will be an excuse because players know they are given treatment. AIFF gives treatment, and FIFA also gives treatment if it's in FIFA window." He stressed on national duty above club commitments.

"We must think positive...who wants to represent India from heart must play, be it from ISL or I-League, otherwise no need. Those who are willing to play must play. For me everybody is equal." "We are not thinking from 'A' club or 'B'. We don't choose players differently. Definitely this time, we have to make a strong team." India's talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri, who came out of retirement to aid the Asian Cup qualifiers, has now informed the federation he is done with international football.

Khalid reaffirmed: "He will no more play international matches. He's retired."

Shabbir Ali calls for youth focus

Former India captain Shabbir Ali, who joined Khalid at the interaction, emphasised the need for long-term structure.

"Grassroots programme, youth development programme is on. It's a must thing." "I'm not praising Khalid nor I'm blaming foreign coaches of the past. In the last 10 years no coach selected any I-League players -- may be one or two.

"We are trying to play more Indian players, at least in camp."