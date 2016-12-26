 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Juventus Considering Move For Barcelona Star Andres Iniesta: Reports

Updated: 26 December 2016 23:46 IST

The latest reports come after Andres Iniesta had publicly stated his intention to extend his contract with Barcelona

Juventus Considering Move For Barcelona Star Andres Iniesta: Reports
Andres Iniesta is one of the most successful players in Barcelona's history. © AFP

FC Barcelona skipper Andres Iniesta has already expressed his willingness to extend his current contract with the Catalan giants, but as per reports in the media, the midfield maestro could be the subject of a transfer move from Italian champions Juventus.

Iniesta's current contract with Barcelona runs till the end of the 2017-18 season, and as per media outlet AS, the club may decide not to offer him an extension.

As per the report, Juventus could take advantage of Iniesta's contract situation and try and convince him to move to Turin as a free agent in 2018.

Earlier, Iniesta had publicly stated his intention to extend his contract with Barcelona. "In 2018 my contract ends and my desire is to continue, the whole world knows this, it is no secret. But my level of performance will determine if I can stay at Barca. I hope it will be for a long time," he had told Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo.

Iniesta, a product of Barcelona's famed youth academy La Masia, has won eight La Liga, four Copa Del Rey and four UEFA Champions League titles, among other honours, at his present club.

Topics : Football Barcelona Andres Iniesta Lujan Juventus
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Andres Iniesta could the subject of a transfer move from Juventus
  • Iniesta's current contract with Barcelona runs till 2018
  • As per reports, Juventus may try to sign him as a free agent in 2018
Related Articles
Andres Iniesta Keen to Extend Barcelona Contract
Andres Iniesta Keen to Extend Barcelona Contract
Euro 2016: Ivan Perisic Winner Stuns Champions Spain
Euro 2016: Ivan Perisic Winner Stuns Champions Spain
Euro 2016: Croatia May be Without Luka Modric Against Spain
Euro 2016: Croatia May be Without Luka Modric Against Spain
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

ISL Standings

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Mumbai City FC 14 6 5 3 23
2 Kerala Blasters FC 14 6 4 4 22
3 Delhi Dynamos FC 14 5 6 3 21
4 Atlético de Kolkata 14 4 8 2 20
5 NorthEast United FC 14 5 3 6 18
6 FC Pune City 14 4 4 6 16
7 Chennaiyin FC 14 3 6 5 15
8 FC Goa 14 4 2 8 14
More»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.