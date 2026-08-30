Wantaway Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez returned to group training on Sunday after recovering from the illness that kept him out of training earlier this week and Saturday's 3-1 La Liga win over Sevilla. With two days remaining before the transfer window closes at midnight Tuesday, the Argentina international is back with the squad as Barcelona continue to pursue his signature. Atletico have repeatedly ruled out negotiating Alvarez's departure to Barcelona, with director of football Mateu Alemany reiterating the club's firm stance on Saturday.

"The club has been very clear and very firm," Alemany told Movistar.

"The plan is very clear," he continued. "(Alvarez) had a few days when he wasn't feeling well, he already trained (by himself on Friday), and we hope he'll reintegrate with us quickly and be available, I hope, for the next league match."

Chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin said Thursday that Atletico would "not negotiate with Barcelona under any circumstances", a position backed by the club's board.

Spanish media have reported that a move to England could provide an alternative, although that option is not believed to appeal to 2022 World Cup winner Alvarez, who said this summer he would like to leave Atletico.

Alvarez was jeered by the club's own supporters last weekend when he came on against Villarreal as a substitute, and he walked off down the tunnel by himself while his team-mates applauded Atletico's fans.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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