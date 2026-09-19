Atletico Madrid midfielder Morten Hjulmand expects another fiercely contested Madrid derby when Diego Simeone's side host Real Madrid on September 20 in LALIGA, but believes Atletico's experienced players will be crucial in handling the pressure of one of Spanish football's biggest fixtures. Talking to FanCode, the official broadcaster of LALIGA in India, The Danish midfielder acknowledged that the scale of Atletico's task is significant, particularly given Real Madrid's attacking quality, but dismissed the prospect of another high-scoring derby such as Atletico's 5-2 victory over Real in the past.

"It's unusual to get a win like this in a derby because it's always very even. We almost never see this kind of result in the derbies," Hjulmand said. "To win 5-2, that will be difficult. But our objective is, of course, to win at home against a very good opponent."

For Hjulmand, pressure is an unavoidable part of representing Atletico, regardless of the opponent or competition. The midfielder said the team has experienced that pressure throughout the season, including in matches against Osasuna, Real Sociedad and Liverpool.

"When you're a player of Atletico, you always have pressure, no matter who you are going to play and which competition it is," he said. "That's a part of the game."

Hjulmand believes Atletico's experienced core can help the team navigate the intensity of the derby. He highlighted captain Koke, goalkeeper Jan Oblak and other long-serving members of the squad, along with the coaching staff, as important sources of guidance for the younger players.

"They're used to dealing with these kinds of games and this kind of pressure," Hjulmand said. "They are good to share advice with other players because they experienced it themselves. So, of course, when they open their mouths, you listen to what they have to say."

The 27-year-old is also under no illusion about the threat posed by Real Madrid's attack. Hjulmand pointed to the individual quality throughout their forward line and warned that Real possess players capable of changing a game on their own.

"They have world-class players in their offensive, in every position," he said. "They will for sure create chances and be dangerous also against us. We have to prevent as many chances as possible, but we know with the quality they have, it will be tough."

Hjulmand was unwilling to reveal Atletico's specific tactical plan for dealing with Real's attacking threat, saying that those details would remain within the dressing room.

"We will analyse it inside the dressing room. And then I hope you will see the output on Sunday," he said.

The midfielder also reflected on training under Diego Simeone and the increased intensity he has experienced since moving to Atletico from Sporting CP. According to Hjulmand, the demands of both training and matches have risen, with the greater intensity and quality of La Liga requiring a different approach.

"His focus on the training is to train well, because if you train well, you play well," Hjulmand said, referring to the demands of his coaching environment. "So, there has been a difference, of course. La Liga is a stronger league than the Portuguese league."

Hjulmand also noted a tactical difference between his former club and Atletico. At Sporting, he said, his side was more dominant in possession and generally able to control matches, whereas Atletico faced opponents capable of imposing themselves on the game.

"Here we have stronger teams and teams that also can dominate the games as well," he said. "So, it's different, yes, but way more intense in the training and the games than in Portugal."

The midfielder, who has previously spoken about the importance of regular playing time for young footballers, reiterated his belief that consistent minutes are more valuable for development than immediately joining a bigger club without a guaranteed role.

"For young players, always seek playing time. That is the best advice I can give," Hjulmand said. "If you are going to join a team where you can play as many games as possible, 90 minutes every week, make mistakes, learn from them, win, that will take you very far."

He believes spending time at a lower level can ultimately provide a stronger foundation for a player's career.

"I prefer to play in a lower team, start lower, but then play 90 minutes every week," he added.

As for his own role in Sunday's derby, Hjulmand identified balance as one of his key strengths. With the match likely to feature intense duels and transitions, he believes his ability to provide stability in midfield could prove important.

"One of my best skills as a midfielder is the balance I bring to the team," Hjulmand said. "In a game like this, where the intensity is very high and you have many duels, I think my balance can help the team."

And against a Real Madrid side renowned for its ability to exploit space in transition, Hjulmand knows that discipline will be particularly important.

"Hopefully not give Real so many transitions, where we know they are very, very strong," he said.

Atletico Madrid host Real Madrid on September 20 with the derby once again set to provide a test of Atletico's defensive organisation, midfield control and ability to handle the pressure that Hjulmand believes comes naturally with playing for the club.

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