Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid secured a narrow 2-1 victory over his former side Inter Milan in a high-octane Champions League opener on Tuesday. The record 15-time European champions took a two-goal lead through Kylian Mbappe and Fede Valverde thanks to two Inter errors in the first half. Carlos Augusto smashed home for Cristian Chivu's team in the second half but they could not find an equaliser in a pulsating battle at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid coach Mourinho led the Italian side to Champions League glory in 2010 at the same stadium, the last time either they or he managed to lift the trophy, a few days before joining Los Blancos for his first stint at the helm.

After two seasons without a major trophy and enduring early European exits, Madrid president Florentino Perez brought back the Portuguese veteran to try and stop the rot, and Mourinho got the team off to both a triumphant and entertaining start to the league phase.

Mourinho's side bounced back from a first defeat of the season at Real Betis in La Liga on Friday, although goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made several smart saves and Inter were wasteful.

"It was a crazy game," Mourinho told Movistar.

"Often there's criticism when a match is boring and today it was a crazy game.

"A game that finished 2-1 could have finished 7-6 without any problems."

Mourinho admitted his team struggled to control the game but said Inter were incapable of doing so either.

"If you don't have control and they have it, it's a very difficult situation," he continued.

"However, if you don't have it and they don't have it... Courtois made a lot of saves, but how many chances did we not take?... It was a great game."

The Italians started energetically in attack but were destabilised by two grievous errors at the back. Madrid stopper Courtois denied Marcus Thuram and then Lautaro Martinez as the visitors probed.

However, in the 14th minute Curtis Jones's poor pass put Yann Bisseck under pressure and Brahim Diaz poked the ball through to Mbappe, who swiftly fired home.

Madrid's second was gobbled up by Valverde when Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez dallied on the ball despite the Uruguay international charging straight for him.

When the Spanish stopper realised, it was too late and as he tried to turn Valverde pried the ball away from him and into the net.

Mourinho's side should have added another before half-time but Martinez made amends for his mistake with a sensational save to thwart Jude Bellingham.

Madrid hold on

Mbappe blazed past Inter's defence and Martinez saved his low shot before somehow blocking Bellingham's effort from point-blank range.

Bellingham missed another golden chance before the hour mark after Diaz cleverly worked his way into the area and crossed for him.

Courtois added to his collection of impressive saves by pushing away Alessandro Bastoni's low drive as Inter tried to find a foothold.

"The second half was a bit too crazy and that's something to improve," said Courtois.

At the other end Madrid carved Inter open but could not put the game to bed, with Martinez saving from Mbappe and Diaz then sliding narrowly wide.

Carlos Augusto blasted past Courtois from Lautaro Martinez's cross in the 77th minute to give Madrid a nervy ending to the game.

Courtois saved his side again as he beat away a deflected Henrikh Mkhitaryan effort to ensure his team took all three points.

Valverde was named player of the match but he said the credit also belonged to Courtois.

"I think he saved us today, he produced an incredible performance, so I think this is his prize too," admitted Valverde.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain Vs Argentina | Dani Olmo On WC Triumph: 'Wanted To Set An Example For The Next Generation'